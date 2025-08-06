Indian army searches for scores missing after deadly Himalayan flood

The Indian army brought in sniffer dogs, drones and heavy earth-moving equipment Wednesday to search for scores missing a day after a deadly Himalayan flash flood.

At least four people were killed and around 100 are unaccounted for—including 11 soldiers—after a wall of muddy water and debris tore down a narrow mountain valley, smashing into the town of Dharali in Uttarakhand state.

“Additional army columns, along with army tracker dogs, drones, logistic drones, earthmoving equipment etc., have been moved... to hasten the efforts”, the army said Wednesday.

Military helicopters were working to bring in “essential supplies, medicines and (for the) evacuation of the marooned”, it added.