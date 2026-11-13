India blocks over 100 speakers from opposition democracy summit

India blocked more than 100 international speakers from attending a democracy summit organised by the opposition Congress party, a senior opposition politician said on Friday.

Those denied visas included a Norwegian journalist who had previously questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi about press freedom.

Shashi Tharoor, a Congress MP and former senior United Nations official, said 115 of the 315 speakers cleared by India’s foreign ministry were subsequently refused entry or had their visas cancelled, “apparently on the instructions” of the home ministry.