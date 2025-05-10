Panicked Indians flee Kashmir city on special train

Desperate crowds fought Saturday to board a special train ferrying people out of Jammu in Indian Kashmir and away from the worst fighting with Pakistan in decades.

Baton-wielding policemen blew whistles to try and restore order as people -- mostly poor workers from central and eastern India -- furiously elbowed each other and hurled abuses to get on board.

The train, sent by the federal government, took those lucky enough to secure a place to the Indian capital New Delhi, about 600 kilometres (400 miles) south of Jammu, free of charge.

Karan Verma, 41, originally from Chhattisgarh in central India, has been a mason in Akhnoor near Jammu for two decades and thought of it as home.

But now he wants out at any cost.

"There are loud explosions the entire night," he said. "There is no choice but to leave."

Some people lifted babies and young children and flung them to family members who had managed to beat the crowd and board.