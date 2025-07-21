India stands in solidarity with Bangladesh: Modi condoles loss of lives in Dhaka jet crash

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday expressed his deep shock and sorrow over the loss of lives in the tragic Bangladesh Air Force training jet crash in Dhaka’s Diabari area earlier today.

In a post on X, the Prime Minister conveyed his condolences, stating that India stands in solidarity with the people of Bangladesh and is ready to extend its support and assistance for the rescue operation following the incident.

“Deeply shocked and saddened at the loss of lives, many of them young students, in a tragic air crash in Dhaka. Our hearts go out to the bereaved families. We pray for the swift recovery of those injured. India stands in solidarity with Bangladesh and is ready to extend all possible support and assistance,” PM Modi said in the X post.