The Indian central government itself has effectively placed the capital, New Delhi, under siege to prevent the “cockroaches” from gathering. Strict restrictions have been imposed on various modes of transport in Delhi, including trains and the metro. Barricades have been set up at several key points. Students and their families are being warned through door-to-door visits. The police and administration have launched an extensive operation to ensure that no one can take to the streets today, Saturday, to join the ‘Remove Gyanesh’ campaign against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar.

The Supreme Court of India has expressed dissatisfaction with the Narendra Modi government’s hardline stance. On Friday, a bench led by Chief Justice Surya Kant told the central government that a hammer should not be used to kill a fly. The court said there was no justification for keeping 57 Delhi Metro stations closed to prevent the protest. Nor could train services to and from railway stations be suspended for 10 consecutive hours. Train services and traffic within the city must be regulated in a way that does not inconvenience ordinary people, the court said.

Leaders of the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP), including its leader Abhijit Dipke, have announced on social media that popular YouTuber Dhruv Rathee will participate in ‘Jantar Mantar 2.0’ on 10 October. Rathee, who has travelled to India to join the protest, has also said, “This is a fight to save democracy. Do not forget to come to Delhi on the 10th.”