“Who is Home Ministry to take away our Jantar Mantar?”: CJP activists detained, vow to continue protests

“ Friends, everyone will have to come to Jantar Mantar. The ‘Delhi Chalo’ (Let’s go to Delhi) slogan is still ours. This protest will happen, it will be a peaceful protest, and it will happen at Jantar Mantar. The resignation of Gyanesh Kumar will happen at Jantar Mantar only. Today, 10 people have come, but 1,000 will come tomorrow. Alright guys, see you on the other side,” he added.

CJP activist Ashutosh Ranka also shared a defiant video message from the bus, declaring that the entry of protesters into Jantar Mantar was merely the “trailer” of a much larger movement to come.

“My friends, Jantar Mantar has been breached. We have broken into their fort. And what we have done today is just the trailer. 10 people came today, tomorrow 1,000 will enter, and the day after, 10,000 people will enter. Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign. And we will take his resignation at Jantar Mantar only, uproot whatever you can uproot,” he remarked.

He further asserted, “We have failed everyone, everyone has failed. Jantar Mantar is ours, we have failed the whole system. You won’t be able to stop us, Modi ji. We cockroaches will leave Delhi only after taking Gyanesh Kumar with us.”