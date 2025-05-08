Explosions at Jammu airport in Indian-run Kashmir

Explosions were reported at the airport of Jammu on Thursday, a key city in the Indian-held part of disputed Kashmir territory, officials said Thursday.

"We can hear loud explosions, it feels like bombs are going off everywhere," said Varinder Jeet Singh, a senior member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the national ruling party. "There is a complete blackout."

Jammu resident, Liyakat, who uses only one name said: "I heard many explosions and electricity was cut off."

Shesh Paul Vaid, a former director general of police for Jammu and Kashmir, also wrote on social media that there were "loud explosions".