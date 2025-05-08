Explosions at Jammu airport in Indian-run Kashmir
Explosions were reported at the airport of Jammu on Thursday, a key city in the Indian-held part of disputed Kashmir territory, officials said Thursday.
"We can hear loud explosions, it feels like bombs are going off everywhere," said Varinder Jeet Singh, a senior member of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the national ruling party. "There is a complete blackout."
Jammu resident, Liyakat, who uses only one name said: "I heard many explosions and electricity was cut off."
Shesh Paul Vaid, a former director general of police for Jammu and Kashmir, also wrote on social media that there were "loud explosions".
A security source, who was not authorised to speak to the media, confirmed the explosion without giving details about what caused them, but it came as India and Pakistan accused each other of carrying out waves of drone attacks.
India launched missiles on Wednesday it said targeted "terrorist camps", and Pakistan retaliated with a barrage of artillery strikes, with at least 48 deaths reported on both sides since the escalation, 32 of them in Pakistan including children.