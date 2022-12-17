Toxic alcohol kills 37 in 'dry' Indian state

Many then complained of stomach pain and vision loss and started vomiting. By Thursday more 20 people were dead and on Saturday around a dozen were in hospital in a critical condition.
"More than two dozen people have lost lives in the last 48 hours," a police official told AFP, saying that 37 people had died so far.
He was unable to confirm some local media reports that 71 people had died.
Police have detained more than 100 people in connection with illegal manufacturing and selling liquor in the last three days, while 600 litres of hooch have been seized.
Local authorities have been trumpeting their use of drones, helicopters and motorboats to crack down on the black market, but the most recent incident is just the latest in a string of similar deadly cases.