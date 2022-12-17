Toxic alcohol kills 37 in 'dry' Indian state

Toxic hooch has killed at least 37 people in the eastern Indian state of Bihar where alcohol is banned, officials said Saturday, with unconfirmed reports putting the death toll at over 70.

Selling and consuming liquor is banned in several parts of India, driving a thriving black market for potent and sometimes lethal backstreet moonshine that kills hundreds every year.

Families of the victims in the latest tragedy said that people from several villages drank a locally made tipple known as "Mahua" or "Desi Daru" on Monday at a wedding and other events.