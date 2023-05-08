Writer Samaresh Majumdar no more

The writer of many popular novels like Uttaradhikar, Kalbela and Kalpurush, Samaresh Majumdar is no more. He breathed his last in Kolkata on Monday evening.
After a long-standing battle with illness, the famous writer passed away at the age of 79.
He was admitted in a hospital in Southern Kolkata. He breathed his last in the hospital at 5:45pm.
Samaresh wrote a trilogy - Kalbela, Kalpurush and Uttaradhikar - in the backdrop of the Naxalite movement in West Bengal. His novels were popular among the Bangla speaking readers in both India and Bangladesh.
He has received the Sahitya Academy award and many other accolades.