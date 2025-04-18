India rejects Bangladesh govt’s comments on West Bengal situation

Official Spokesperson for the Ministry of External Affairs, Randhir Jaiswal, on Friday slammed Bangladesh for its comments on recent incidents in West Bengal.

Jaiswal said that the rhetoric was a disingenuous attempt at drawing parallels between Bangladesh and India, where the perpetrators of criminal acts roam free.

“We reject the remarks made by the Bangladesh side with regard to the incidents in West Bengal. This is a barely disguised and disingenuous attempt to draw a parallel with India’s concerns over the ongoing persecution of minorities in Bangladesh, where the criminal perpetrators of such acts continue to roam free,” Jaiswal said.