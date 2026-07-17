Sheikh Hasina extradition request under review: Jaiswal
India is examining Bangladesh's request for the extradition of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina, according to Randhir Jaiswal, spokesperson for India's Ministry of External Affairs.
Speaking at the ministry's weekly press briefing in New Delhi on Friday, Jaiswal made the remarks in response to a question on the matter.
A journalist asked whether there had been any communication between Bangladesh and India after Bangladesh reportedly renewed its request for the extradition of Sheikh Hasina and other accused individuals.
The journalist also referred to Sheikh Hasina's reported statement that she intended to return to Bangladesh in December, and asked whether the issue had featured in any discussions.
Responding to the question, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said, "We have received an extradition request. As we stated earlier, the request is under examination. It will be considered in accordance with the relevant legal and judicial processes."
Another journalist raised a separate question regarding a different extradition request submitted by Bangladesh.
Referring to remarks by Bangladesh's home minister, the journalist said Bangladesh had forwarded all necessary documents to the Indian authorities seeking the extradition of an individual who had been arrested and was in the custody of Indian police. The individual is accused in Bangladesh of the murder of a politician ahead of an election. The journalist asked whether there had been any communication on the matter and what its current status was.
In response, Randhir Jaiswal said he had no information regarding that specific case.
He added that, as with any extradition request, decisions are taken only after the relevant legal issues and judicial procedures have been thoroughly examined.