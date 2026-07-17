Sheikh Hasina extradition request under review: Jaiswal

A journalist asked whether there had been any communication between Bangladesh and India after Bangladesh reportedly renewed its request for the extradition of Sheikh Hasina and other accused individuals.

The journalist also referred to Sheikh Hasina's reported statement that she intended to return to Bangladesh in December, and asked whether the issue had featured in any discussions.

Responding to the question, the Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson said, "We have received an extradition request. As we stated earlier, the request is under examination. It will be considered in accordance with the relevant legal and judicial processes."