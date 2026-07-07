Will the Taj Mahal be demolished and replaced with a temple in India?

For observers and historians around the world, the Taj Mahal—one of India’s most captivating destinations—appears to be nearing the end of its lifespan.

The Allahabad High Court in Uttar Pradesh on Monday issued a notice to the central government and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), seeking their opinions regarding an order from a court in Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

In the past, the Agra court in Uttar Pradesh did not permit the appointment of an advocate-commissioner for photographing and videographing the Taj Mahal for survey purposes.

In other words, the Agra court had previously dismissed a lawyer's 2015 plea to survey the Taj Mahal.

Recently, during a hearing on the case, the Allahabad High Court asked why a survey could not be conducted beneath the Taj Mahal to search for the existence of a temple.

After hearing the arguments of advocate Hari Shankar Jain, representing the applicant, the bench of Justice Rohit Ranjan Agarwal of the Allahabad High Court asked why the monument could not be surveyed.

Advocate Jain claims that this world-famous monument is, in fact, an ancient Hindu temple named ''Tejo Mahalaya,'' dedicated to Lord Mahadev.