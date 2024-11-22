Kenya scraps controversial deals with India's Adani Group

Kenyan President William Ruto sought Thursday to turn the page on a difficult year, cancelling controversial deals with India's Adani Group and vowing to tackle corruption, police kidnappings and gender-based violence.

With the country on edge over multiple issues, there was a heavy police presence around parliament in Nairobi ahead of Ruto's annual state of the nation address.

His speech did not shy away from the many controversies dogging his administration.