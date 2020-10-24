As spike continues, India’s COVID tally crosses 7.8m-mark

IANS
New Delhi
A healthcare worker wearing protective gear takes a swab from a woman for a rapid antigen test, amidst the coronavirus disease, COVID-19, outbreak, at a check-up point in Ahmedabad, India, on 17 July 2020
A healthcare worker wearing protective gear takes a swab from a woman for a rapid antigen test, amidst the coronavirus disease, COVID-19, outbreak, at a check-up point in Ahmedabad, India, on 17 July 2020Reuters

After dipping below 47,000 four days back, a spike in daily fresh corona cases has once again been recorded. A total of 53,370 new infections and 650 deaths reported in the last 24 hours has taken India’s total tally to 78,14,682, data from the health and family welfare ministry said on Saturday.

Out of the total COVID cases, 6,80,680 are currently active, 70,16,046 have been discharged, while 1,17,956 lost the battle against the pandemic.

While the recovery rate stands at 89.53 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.51 per cent, the ministry data said.

Advertisement

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,25,197 cases, including 42,831 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 12,69,479 sample tests in a single day on Friday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 10,13,82,564.

More News

Wastage of underground potable water to be punishable offence in India

Wastage of underground potable water to be punishable offence in India

Trump's description of India as filthy sets off calls for cleaner air

Trump's description of India as filthy sets off calls for cleaner air

India allows entry of foreign visitors after 8 months

Flag of India

India breaches 7.7m cases as daily spike declines

Community health volunteers check the pulse of a resident during a check-up campaign for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Mumbai, India, 3 October 2020.