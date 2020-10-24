As spike continues, India’s COVID tally crosses 7.8m-mark

After dipping below 47,000 four days back, a spike in daily fresh corona cases has once again been recorded. A total of 53,370 new infections and 650 deaths reported in the last 24 hours has taken India’s total tally to 78,14,682, data from the health and family welfare ministry said on Saturday.

Out of the total COVID cases, 6,80,680 are currently active, 70,16,046 have been discharged, while 1,17,956 lost the battle against the pandemic.

While the recovery rate stands at 89.53 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.51 per cent, the ministry data said.