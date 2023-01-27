Sec 144 imposed at Delhi University ahead of screening by students’ union

The BBC documentary has created a fresh row in the country after the government, earlier this month, denounced it and described it as a “propaganda piece” that is designed to push a discredited narrative. The government also pulled down the BBC documentary ‘India: The Modi Question’ from various social media platforms including Twitter and Youtube.

The row further deepened after JNUSU members allegedly faced a “deliberate” power outage, while they were screening the impugned BBC documentary at the Jawaharlal Nehru University campus in the national capital.

The documentary leads to opposition attacking the government on freedom of speech despite the government terming it as a ‘propaganda piece’.

Earlier, on Wednesday, 13 students were detained after some students tried to create a ruckus outside the Jamia Millia Islamia University over the screening of a BBC documentary.