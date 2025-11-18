Education for girls hit hard by India’s drying wells

Each morning, 17-year-old Ramati Mangla sets off barefoot with a steel pot in hand, walking several kilometres to fetch water from a distant spring in India’s Maharashtra state.

By the time she returns, school has already started.

“I have kept my books,” she said. “But what if I never get a chance to go back?”

In the drought-hit villages of Maharashtra’s Nashik and Nandurbar districts, wells are drying up and rainfall has become increasingly erratic—forcing families to adapt to harsher living conditions.