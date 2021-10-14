BSF given uniform 50km jurisdiction in border states for arrest, search, seizure

However, its jurisdiction has been cut short by 20 km in the five northeastern states -- Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya -- where it had jurisdiction up to 80 km. Similarly in Gujarat, the BSF’s jurisdiction has been curtailed from 80 to 50 km.

In Rajasthan, the BSF’s area of jurisdiction will remain the same at 50 km.

An officer of the rank corresponding to that of the lowest rank of member of the BSF is now empowered under the CrPC to exercise and discharge the powers and duties without an order from a Magistrate and without a warrant.

The officer is now empowered to arrest any person who has been concerned in any cognisable offence, or against whom a reasonable complaint has been made, or credible information has been received.

A BSF officer has now been given the power to conduct a search of a place entered by a person sought to be arrested in its new area of jurisdiction.

“The whole of the area comprised in the states of Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya and Union Territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh and so much of the area comprised within a belt of 50 kilometres in the states of Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, West Bengal and Assam, running along the borders of India,” the order issued in the Gazette notification on 11 October mentions.