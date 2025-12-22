Hindutva protesters shut down Bangladesh visa center in Siliguri
Members of several Hindutva organisations took a protest march to the Bangladesh visa center in Siliguri, West Bengal, on Monday afternoon and vandalised it over allegations of persecution of the Hindu community in Bangladesh.
After the vandalism, the visa center was closed. The protesters included members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Hindu Jagaran Manch, and the Siliguri Metropolitan unit.
Diplomatic sources in Delhi and Kolkata told Prothom Alo that for the past few years, a company called DU Digital had been entrusted with operating the Bangladesh visa center in Siliguri.
According to diplomatic sources, around 300 members of the VHP, Hindu Jagaran Manch, and Siliguri Metropolitan unit gathered at Bagha Jatin Park in Siliguri to protest atrocities against the Hindu community in Bangladesh. They then marched to the Bangladesh visa office and staged a demonstration.
During the protest, they demanded an end to persecution of minority Hindus in Bangladesh, justice for the murder of Dipu Das, and punishment for the perpetrators.
Subsequently, a five-member delegation from the protesters entered the visa office, spoke with the authorities, and instructed them to keep the office closed as a form of protest.
During the protest, a member of the delegation called a DU Digital official and said, “We have only one request, do not unlock this office. Inform your concerned officials that the office will remain closed. We will not allow business here if Hindus are persecuted in Bangladesh. Remove all banners or boards related to Bangladesh visas today.”
The delegation member later told local media that they would inform the central and state governments on behalf of their organisations. They stated that Hindus in Bangladesh are being persecuted, and they want to ensure that no Indian, especially no Hindu, goes to Bangladesh for business or travel.
A diplomatic source in Kolkata said that, considering the security situation, DU Digital had already closed the visa center before 3:00pm on Monday. A decision on reopening the visa center will be made after monitoring the situation.
In light of this incident, the Bangladesh Deputy High Commission in Kolkata sent a diplomatic note to the Ministry of External Affairs, Kolkata office, requesting heightened security at the Siliguri visa center.
Meanwhile, the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi has suspended all consular services and visa issuance until further notice, according to officials from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.