Hindutva protesters shut down Bangladesh visa center in Siliguri

Members of several Hindutva organisations took a protest march to the Bangladesh visa center in Siliguri, West Bengal, on Monday afternoon and vandalised it over allegations of persecution of the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

After the vandalism, the visa center was closed. The protesters included members of the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP), Hindu Jagaran Manch, and the Siliguri Metropolitan unit.

Diplomatic sources in Delhi and Kolkata told Prothom Alo that for the past few years, a company called DU Digital had been entrusted with operating the Bangladesh visa center in Siliguri.