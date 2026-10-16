India closes down New Delhi park ahead of ‘cockroach’ movement rally

Authorities closed a central New Delhi park Friday before a fresh protest seeking the removal of India’s election chief over a voter-roll revision that critics say has disenfranchised millions.

Organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), the campaign has become the focal point of opposition anger over allegations that the revised rolls favour Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling party.

The Election Commission of India, which oversees voting in the world’s most populous nation, has denied any wrongdoing.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke urged supporters to rally at the capital’s Central Park after two of his colleagues were detained for breaching security barricades at Jantar Mantar, where they had gone to wave the national flag.