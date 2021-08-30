India

Eminent writer Buddhadeb Guha no more

Correspondent
Kolkata
Buddhadeb Guha
Buddhadeb GuhaBhaskar Mukherjee

Eminent Bengali writer Buddhadeb Guha passed away at a private hospital in Kolkata at 11:30pm on Sunday.

He was 85.

Buddhadeb Guha had contracted Covid in April and was admitted to a hospital. He suffered from Covid for 33 days. He was admitted to Belle Vue Hospital again on 31 July with post-covid complications.

Hospital authorities said he was suffering from multiple complications including breathing difficulties and urinary infection.

Buddhadeb was born on 29 June, 1936. He spent the better part of his childhood in Barishal, Rangpur and Joypurhat of Bangladesh. He studied at Barishal Zila School, St Xavier’s College and Calcutta University.

He was married to eminent Rabindra Sangeet exponent Ritu Guha.

Buddhadeb’s first novel was Jongli Mahal. His oeuvre includes Madhukari, Koyeler Kache, Kojagor, Ababahika, Babli, Panchoprodip, Kumudini, Bati Ghar, Bhabar Somoi, Ragmala, Aainar Samne and Sajghor.

The prolific writer created fictional children's character Rijuda. His Rivu series was also acclaimed by the readers.

