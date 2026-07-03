India closely monitoring discussions from PM Tarique Rahman’s visit to China: Randhir Jaiswal
India is closely monitoring the recent visit of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to China, as well as the overarching trajectory of relations between the two nations.
New Delhi is also keeping a watchful eye on the potential implications of the discussions held during the visit regarding the establishment of an economic corridor linking China, Bangladesh, and Myanmar.
During the Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ weekly briefing on Friday, several questions were raised concerning the Bangladeshi prime minister’s visit to China.
In response, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated that India closely observes any developments in neighbouring countries and takes necessary measures at the appropriate time.
Prime Minister Tarique Rahman undertook a three-day state visit to China late last month, during which discussions were held regarding bilateral cooperation across various sectors.
In his talks with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman, Chinese President Xi Jinping proposed an economic corridor stretching from Bangladesh through Myanmar to China in order to “expand the scope” of connectivity and trade.
When subsequently questioned by journalists on the matter, Bangladesh Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman remarked, “Bangladesh is currently evaluating China’s proposed corridor. However, we have not yet taken a definitive stance.”
At the briefing in New Delhi, a journalist noted that during the prime minister’s visit, Bangladesh had, for the first time, expressed an interest in purchasing a number of fighter jets from China, and sought India’s perspective on the matter.
Randhir Jaiswal replied that India monitors all discussions arising from such contexts and initiates steps as and when required. The spokesperson, however, declined to comment on whether such initiatives pose a security risk to India.
Indian media outlets have reported that discussions regarding Bangladesh’s acquisition of J-10C fighter jets from China took place during Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit.
Nevertheless, neither Bangladesh nor China has released an official statement on the matter. When questioned about this at a press conference in Dhaka yesterday, Thursday, Chinese Ambassador Yao Wen declined to comment.
During Prime Minister Tarique Rahman’s visit to China, discussions also touched upon the Teesta project and the development of Mongla Port. At the briefing, a journalist inquired about India’s reaction to these talks.
Randhir Jaiswal responded that Indian assistance for the development of various projects in Bangladesh is shaped by mutual discussions between the two nations, and that this roadmap is reviewed periodically.
The spokesperson added that India’s position regarding the Teesta River project has already been communicated to Bangladesh, and any progress in this regard will be considered comprehensively.