India closely monitoring discussions from PM Tarique Rahman’s visit to China: Randhir Jaiswal

India is closely monitoring the recent visit of Bangladeshi Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to China, as well as the overarching trajectory of relations between the two nations.

New Delhi is also keeping a watchful eye on the potential implications of the discussions held during the visit regarding the establishment of an economic corridor linking China, Bangladesh, and Myanmar.

During the Indian Ministry of External Affairs’ weekly briefing on Friday, several questions were raised concerning the Bangladeshi prime minister’s visit to China.