Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee passes away

Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee, who was admitted at the Army Research and Referral Hospital died on Monday evening, his son Abhijit Mukherjee said in a tweet.

Abhijit Mukherjee tweeted: “With a Heavy Heart, this is to inform you that my father Pranab Mukherjee has just passed away in spite of the best efforts of Doctors of RR Hospital and prayers, duas and prarthanas from people throughout India! I thank all of You.”

Pranab Mukherjee was hospitalised for the past 21 days and been critical following a brain surgery.

The veteran Congress leader was admitted to the hospital at 12.07pm on 10 August in a critical condition.

