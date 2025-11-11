Adani to enter Battery Energy Storage sector with one of the world’s largest single-site projects

Adani Group announces its foray into the Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) sector with a pioneering 1126 MW / 3530 MWh project, says a press release.

The BESS project would have a power capacity of 1126 MW and energy capacity 3530 MWh.

This means that BESS would be able to store 3530 MWh of energy - extending power capacity of 1126 MW by ~3 hrs.

This project, entailing deployment of more than 700 BESS containers, will be the largest BESS installation in India and one of the world’s largest single-location BESS deployments.

This historic project will be commissioned by March 2026.

This strategic initiative is a major step toward enhancing India’s energy security, enabling round-the-clock clean electricity and supporting the country’s transition to a low-carbon future.