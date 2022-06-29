Governor asks Uddhav Thackeray to prove majority, Shiv Sena questions move

“In this backdrop, an email dated 28 June, 2022, was received by Raj Bhavan, Mumbai by 7 independent MLAs. The said letter states that the Chief Minister of Maharashtra has lost the confidence of the majority on the floor of the House thereby, making it imperative to conduct a floor test at the earliest,” the notification stated.

“As the constitutional head of the State. I must ensure that the Government functions with the support and confidence of the House. Thus, I have issued a communication to the Chief Minister calling upon to prove his majority on the Floor of the House on 30 June, 2022,” it further stated.

Earlier this morning Eknath Shinde, visited the famed Kamakhya temple in Guwahati, where he is camping in a hotel along with other rebel Shiv Sena MLAs. Shinde said that he is ready for the floor test and will return to Mumbai on Thursday.

“I will return to Mumbai tomorrow. I prayed for the welfare of the people of Maharashtra here at the temple,” Shinde said after visiting the temple in Guawahati.

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi on Wednesday said holding of the floor test amounted to contempt of the Supreme Court proceedings as the apex court is hearing the relating to the disqualification of 16 MLAs of the breakway camp of the Shiv Sena led by Eknath Shinde.