India retires Soviet MiG-21 fighter jets

Plans to retire them in the 1990s were repeatedly delayed amid local production setbacks, bureaucratic obstacles and corruption scandals.

"MiG-21's legacy is undeniable. It was a capable -- if flawed -- fighter that formed the Indian Air Force's backbone for decades," former Air Marshal Raghunath Nambiar told AFP on the sidelines of the event.

He credited a key MiG-21 bombing campaign for hastening India's victory over Pakistan in the 1971 war that led to the creation of Bangladesh.

Rajnath said MiG-21's contribution to India would be remembered in "golden letters".

"It has played all kinds of roles in these years and it isn't without reason that it was known as a bird of all seasons," the minister said.

"It has made us proud in every historic mission, so this is also a farewell to our collective memories," he added.