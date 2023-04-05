India witnesses 4,435 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs

India Wednesday witnessed the biggest single-day jump in last six months as the country recorded 4,435 fresh Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours.
The Covid-19 cases in India have seen an upward trend in the past few days with the daily fresh infections ranging between 2,994 on 1 April to 3,824 on 2 April and 3,641 on 3 April and 3038 on 4 April.
With the fresh cases, India's Covid-19 tally climbed to 4.47 crore (4,47,33,719) and the death toll increased to 5,30,916, according to Indian health ministry data updated this morning.
Amid a surge in Covid cases in India's Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, Punjab has witnessed an uptick in the number of daily positive cases by 13 times in just three weeks.
According to the data, Delhi's Covid case count touched 521 on Tuesday, the highest in more than seven months. The last time a higher case count was reported was on 27 August last year.
Amid the surge of coronavirus cases in India, schools in Delhi asked students to follow Covid protocol by using face masks in school campus.