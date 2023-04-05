India witnesses 4,435 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs

India Wednesday witnessed the biggest single-day jump in last six months as the country recorded 4,435 fresh Covid-19 cases during the last 24 hours.

The Covid-19 cases in India have seen an upward trend in the past few days with the daily fresh infections ranging between 2,994 on 1 April to 3,824 on 2 April and 3,641 on 3 April and 3038 on 4 April.