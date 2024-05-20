Modi says 'deeply saddened and shocked' by Raisi's death

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said Monday he was "deeply saddened and shocked by the tragic demise" of Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi after Iranian media reported he had died in a helicopter crash.

"My heartfelt condolences to his family and the people of Iran," Modi posted on X, formerly Twitter. "India stands with Iran in this time of sorrow."

India and Iran have had historically close relations, with the Islamic Republic for many years a key oil supplier to the South Asian giant, which is now the world's fifth-biggest economy, until US sanctions curtailed the trade.

New Delhi has had to balance its ties with Tehran with its links to Washington -- the United States and India are both members of the Quad security grouping -- and its warming relationship with Israel.