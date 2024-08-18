Kolkata doctor murder-rape: Protests continue at RG Kar Medical College & Hospital
The students and junior physicians continue to protest at the RG Kar Medical College & Hospital over the murder and alleged sexual assault of their female colleague on August 9 in the West Bengal city of Kolkata.
The incident has sent shock waves across the country.
Physicians have held protests in many cities of the country like Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Mumbai.
The case has been transferred to the Central Bureau of Investigation from the state police following an order from the Calcutta High Court.
Earlier, on 9 August, a postgraduate trainee physician was allegedly raped and murdered while on duty at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, sparking nationwide strikes and protests by the medical community.
On 14 August, the protest site and the hospital campus at RG Kar were vandalised by a mob, prompting security personnel to disperse the crowd.
To maintain law and order, Kolkata police have imposed section 163 around the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital for seven days, effective from 18 August.
CBI begins psychological testing of main accused
The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has begun the psychological testing of the main accused in the rape and murder case of a trainee physician in Kolkata, sources said on Sunday.
According to sources, a psychologist from the CBI team reached Kolkata on Saturday to assist the investigation team. The rape and murder of the trainee physician have sparked nationwide outrage, drawing responses from various sectors.
West Bengal Congress workers held a rally against the incident, while members of the LGBTQIA+ community staged a protest on Saturday, demanding justice for the victim.
Junior physicians and medical students held protests at Mangalagiri AIIMS Hospital and Delhi’s Lady Hardinge Medical College. West Bengal Congress workers also rallied against the incident, while ABVP workers protested against the TMC government of West Bengal.
Indian Medical Association (IMA) National President Asokan said on Saturday that the time is ripe for PM Narendra Modi’s intervention into the rape and murder incident of a trainee physician at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata, adding that they will be writing to the prime minister.
On 14 August, a mob of between 5,000 and 7,000 people, including several individuals, invaded RG Kar Hospital, attacked protesting physicians and medical students, and attempted to ransack the premises, forcing security officials to disperse the crowd.
On 16 August, Kolkata police said they had arrested 19 miscreants allegedly involved in the mob violence at the hospital premises.