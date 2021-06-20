India posts lowest daily rise in Covid cases in nearly 3 months

With the new cases, the cumulative caseload has climbed to 29,881,965 including 729,243 active cases.
The daily positivity rate in the country stands at 3.22 per cent, while the weekly positivity rate is currently at 3.43 per cent.
The daily positivity rate has remained below 5 per cent for 13 consecutive days.
As many as 386,713 people have succumbed to the Covid-19 infection so far, while the recoveries reached 28,766,009.
As daily recoveries continue to outnumber the daily new cases for the 38th consecutive day, the recovery rate is currently at 96.27 per cent.
According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a total of 391,019,083 samples were tested for Covid-19, up to 19 June out of these, 1,811,446 samples were tested on Saturday.
The union health ministry informed that 276,693,572 vaccine doses have been administered so far under the vaccination drive in the country.