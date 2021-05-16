India reports 311,170 new Covid-19 cases, 4,077 deaths

India reported 311,170 new COVID -19 cases and 362,437 recoveries in the last 24 hours, the Union Health Ministry informed on Sunday.

While new cases continued to decrease, 4,077 Covid -related deaths were reported across the country, a slight increase from yesterday’s figure (3,890). Almost 326,098 new Covid cases were reported on Saturday. The total positive cases in the country stands at 24,684,077, including 20,795,335 recoveries and 3,618,458 active cases.