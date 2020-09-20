India reports over 92,000 new virus cases, total tops 5.4m

Prothom Alo English Desk
New Delhi
A 3D-printed coronavirus model is seen in front of the words coronavirus disease (COVID-19) on display in this illustration taken on 25 MarchReuters
With another significant single-day spike of 92,605 coronavirus cases, India’s total tally on Sunday breached the 5.4 million mark to reach 54,00,620 cases even as 1,133 more COVID-19 deaths were recorded in 24 hours.

Of the total cases, 10,10,824 are still active, 43,03,043 patients cured and discharged, whereas another 86,752 lost the battle against the viral disease.

While the recovery rate stands at 79.68 per cent, the fatality rate has come down to 1.61 per cent, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 11,89,815 cases, including 32,216 deaths, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research data, India conducted 12,06,806 sample tests in a single day on Saturday, taking the total samples tested so far to 6,36,61,060.

