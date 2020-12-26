Indian counter-intelligence given role to share inputs on terrorism with Bangladesh, Myanmar

The Indian government has given its domestic intelligence, internal security and counter-intelligence agency, the Intelligence Bureau (IB), a bigger role to play in the two neighbouring countries of Bangladesh and Mayanmar.

Accordingly, the government has designated IB’s Multi-Agency Centre (MAC) as the nodal point for sharing intelligence inputs with Bangladesh and Myanmar.

This was disclosed in a report of the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Home Affairs headed by Congress’ deputy leader in Rajya Sabha, Anand Sharma, on the ‘Demands for Grants’ of the ministry of home affairs placed in the Parliament on 21 December.

“In this capacity, inputs on terrorism are regularly shared with the counterparts in these countries,” the report stated.