Indian industrialist Rahul Bajaj dies at 83

Veteran industrialist Rahul Bajaj, whose name was synonymous with road transport in India, died Saturday aged 83, his company said.

He "had not been keeping well", the Bajaj Group said in a statement, adding he would be cremated on Sunday in Pune, western India.

Bajaj was born into the Indian elite -- his grandfather was one of Mahatma Gandhi's closest aides.

He led the eponymous family-owned conglomerate for more than 40 years, and was best known for overseeing the stratospheric success of the Bajaj Chetak scooter in the 1970s and '80s.