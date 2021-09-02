Indian Kashmir separatist leader buried in night-time funeral

Kashmiri separatist leader Syed Ali Geelani was buried in a tightly controlled pre-dawn ceremony on Thursday as Indian authorities imposed a lockdown across the troubled Himalayan region.

The uncompromising campaigner against Indian rule in Kashmir died Wednesday at the age of 92 following a long illness, and thousands of police personnel were deployed soon after to try and prevent unrest in the disputed territory.

Geelani was buried at 4:30 am Thursday at a cemetery near his home in the main city of Srinagar, a police source told AFP. Only a small number of his relatives were present, including two of his sons, the source added.