India’s Covid-19 vaccination coverage crosses 52cr

Cumulatively, 18,45,43,154 people in the age group 18-44 years across 37 States/UTs have received their first dose and a total of 1,34,04,637have received their second dose since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive.
Five states namely Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Maharashtra, and Uttar Pradesh have administered more than 1 Crore (10 million) Cumulative Doses of Covid-19 Vaccine in the age group 18-44 years.
Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand, and West Bengal have vaccinated more than 10 lakh (1 million) beneficiaries of the age group 18-44 years for the first dose of Covid vaccine.
The new phase of universalization of Covid-19 vaccination commenced on 21 June.
As on Day-208 of the vaccination drive, a total of 40,02,634 vaccine doses were given.