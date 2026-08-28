We’re monitoring all developments: Jaiswal on questions regarding Bangladesh’s potential joining the Mecca Pact

During the briefing, a journalist raised a question about Bangladesh's inclination towards joining the Mecca Pact. The journalist noted that initially, Bangladesh’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Humaiun Kobir, had expressed interest in joining the agreement. Later, on Thursday, Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman also described the pact in a positive light, stating that if expanded, it serves as a self-defence mechanism for the global Muslim community. He added that it remains an internal affair of the Muslim family, leaving no cause for concern for others.

Elaborating on the Mecca Pact, the Bangladeshi foreign minister further remarked, "We view this pact positively. However, the question of joining or not joining has not arisen yet, as it depends on the intent of the pact's existing members. If they express an intention to include Bangladesh, we will certainly consider it positively."