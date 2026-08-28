We’re monitoring all developments: Jaiswal on questions regarding Bangladesh’s potential joining the Mecca Pact
Amid ongoing discussions regarding Bangladesh’s interest in joining the Mecca Pact, India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal, stated that New Delhi is keeping a close watch on all developments.
He made these remarks in response to a journalist's query during the MEA’s weekly media briefing in New Delhi today, Friday.
During the briefing, a journalist raised a question about Bangladesh's inclination towards joining the Mecca Pact. The journalist noted that initially, Bangladesh’s Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Humaiun Kobir, had expressed interest in joining the agreement. Later, on Thursday, Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman also described the pact in a positive light, stating that if expanded, it serves as a self-defence mechanism for the global Muslim community. He added that it remains an internal affair of the Muslim family, leaving no cause for concern for others.
Elaborating on the Mecca Pact, the Bangladeshi foreign minister further remarked, "We view this pact positively. However, the question of joining or not joining has not arisen yet, as it depends on the intent of the pact's existing members. If they express an intention to include Bangladesh, we will certainly consider it positively."
When asked about India’s perspective on the Bangladeshi Foreign Minister's statements regarding the pact, MEA spokesperson Jaiswal responded that they were monitoring all developments closely, particularly those that have implications for India’s security. “We take all necessary measures to ensure our security.”
The briefing also addressed recent attacks on minorities in Bangladesh. Highlighting a recent incident where two families were targeted, resulting in fatalities, the journalist inquired whether India finds it concerning that the Bangladeshi government has allegedly failed to take appropriate measures.
In response, Randhir Jaiswal refrained from making any adverse remarks against the Bangladesh government, simply stating that addressing the law-and-order situation is the responsibility of the Government of Bangladesh, and that they should discharge that duty accordingly.