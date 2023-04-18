Apple opens first India store as fans show off vintage devices, take selfies

People flocked to the store from across India, hoping to be among the first to enter, in an opening event featuring local music and folk dancers.

Some queued outside from the previous night to get their hands on Apple products, even though they are available online in India.

"The fanboy inside me would not listen," Purav Mehta, 30, told Reuters, as he waited to get Cook's signature on his boxed mint-condition iPod Touch, which he had bought on eBay, as well as waiting to buy the Apple Watch Ultra.