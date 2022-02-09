Karnataka declares 3-day holiday for universities, colleges

The three day holiday starting from 9 up to 11 February is applicable for government, aided, unaided degree colleges, diploma, and engineering colleges, the minister stated.
“The government has taken this decision in order to ensure the maintenance of law and order in the state till the court pronounces its verdict regarding the petition related to matter. Wearing Hijab or Saffron shawl is not permitted in classes of educational institutions. No one should venture to take law into their own hands. Ultimately the verdict of the court should be honoured,” added the minister.
Several protests have erupted in Karnataka after some students were allegedly denied entry to college wearing hijab, a headscarf worn by Muslim women earlier this month. The Hijab protests began on 4 February at the Government Girls PU college in Udupi district when some students alleged that they had been barred from attending classes.
The pre-University education board had released a circular stating that the students can only wear the uniform approved by the school administration and no other religious practices will be allowed in colleges.