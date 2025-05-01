India closes airspace to Pakistan airplanes

New Delhi closed its airspace to Pakistani airplanes on Wednesday after Islamabad banned Indian planes from overflying, the latest tit-for-tat measure as relations between the nuclear-armed rivals spiral into a tailspin.

New Delhi accuses Islamabad of backing the deadliest attack in years on civilians in Indian-administered Kashmir on 22 April, in which 26 men were killed.

Islamabad has rejected the charge, and both countries have since exchanged gunfire in Kashmir, diplomatic barbs, expelled citizens and ordered the border shut.