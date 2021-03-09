Kolkata railway building fire kills 9

The toll in the fire that broke out at the Eastern Railway office building in Kolkata's Strand Road on Monday night mounted to nine with two more bodies recovered from the building. Those who were killed included firefighting personnel and one policeman.

India’s union minister Piyush Goyal expressed his condolences at the tragedy and said a high-level inquiry team comprising of four Principal heads of Railway departments has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the fire.

The minister said that "all possible assistance has been provided by the Railways to the State government during this unfortunate fire accident. A high-level inquiry consisting of four principal heads of railway departments has been ordered to ascertain the cause of the fire."

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee visited the site and announced Rs 1 million compensation for the next of kin of the deceased.