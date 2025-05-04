India-Pakistan gunfire triggers terror of past conflict

For 10 nights straight, gunfire between Indian and Pakistani soldiers has echoed from the mountains and deep valleys that form the heavily defended de facto border between the nuclear-armed rivals.

And, each night, it brings back afresh the horror for 50-year-old maize farmer Bashir Dar -- the last time the bitter enemies battled across the Line of Control in contested Kashmir, his wife was killed.

"The mortar shell landed right next to my wife -- she died instantly", said Dar, describing fighting in 2020 near his mountain village of Balkote, on the Indian side of the dividing line.

His home lies less than a mile from Pakistani-controlled territory.

"These days, that moment flashes in my head all the time," the widower said, holding up a picture of his late wife.

"Every night, I sit huddled with my four children in one room -- with an ear to the sounds of gunfire coming from the border."

Relations between the neighbours have plummeted after India accused Pakistan of backing the worst attack on civilians in Indian-administered Kashmir in years, in which a gang of gunmen shot dead 26 men, mostly Hindus.