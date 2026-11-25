India’s Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has said that former Bangladesh prime minister Sheikh Hasina’s plan to return to her country voluntarily and Dhaka’s request for her extradition are two separate matters.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal made the remarks in response to questions from journalists during a briefing at the ministry in New Delhi on Wednesday evening.

Jaiswal said there were two issues. One was the request for Hasina’s extradition, which was being examined in accordance with India’s established procedures. The other was a citizen wishing to return voluntarily to her country with the necessary travel documents. He said the latter was separate from the extradition request.