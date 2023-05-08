Manipur violence: Tensions prevail in three regions

Indian Army and Assam Rifles which were called in to curb violence in Manipur have successfully rescued nearly 23,000 civilians so far and moved them to the operating bases, a statement from the Indian Army said on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh met with the representatives of the ‘Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI)’ in the wake of the violence in the State, informed CM in a tweet.

Political parties including Congress, NPF, NPP, CPI(M), Aam Aadmi Party and Shiv Sena attended the meeting chaired by Biren Singh himself.

The meeting follows violence that erupted in the immediate aftermath of inter-community clashes in a few northeastern state districts amid protests against the inclusion of the majority Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category.

Manipur government had requisitioned Army and Assam Rifles on May 3 and 4. State’s Director General of Police (DGP) P Doungel has said that the situation in the State has improved after the intervention of security forces.

Forces including Rapid Action Force (RAF), Border Security Force (BSF) and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) have been deployed in Manipur, he said and the CRPF chief Kuldeep Singh, has been appointed as the security advisor.