Mamata announces to contest state polls from Nandigram

In an open challenge to her once confidante and ex-minister Suvendu Adhikari, West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Monday announced that she will contest the upcoming state assembly elections from the Nandigram seat.

The announcement came at her rally held in Nandigram -- the assembly constituency earlier represented by rebel Trinamool leader Suvendu Adhikari who joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Bengal last month.

"I will contest from Nandigram. It's lucky for me. Think I won't be able to give much time to Nandigram as I will have to campaign in all 294 seats. You will have to ensure that 'thing' (her victory) and the rest I will take care later," Banerjee told the rally.