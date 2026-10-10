Dhruv Rathee arrested over Jantar Mantar protest

Police in the Indian capital detained scores of protesters on Saturday amid patrols by thousands of security forces, with travel and telecoms links suspended, in a lockdown to stop a youth protest asking the election chief to quit.

The protest by the "Cockroach" youth movement, aims to draw thousands of demonstrators against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar over a revision of voter lists that critics say favours Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Bharatiya Janata Party.

Television images showed police in the central business district of New Delhi chasing down a few dozen young protesters, some wearing backpacks, before they were loaded into vehicles and hauled away.