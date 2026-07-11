India, New Zealand form 'strategic partnership' during Modi’s visit

New Zealand and India announced Saturday a "strategic partnership" including in defence and security, during a landmark visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Christopher Luxon feted his guest with an indigenous Maori welcome and guard of honour, seeking to expand relations after signing a free-trade pact in April that he has touted as an economic boon.

Modi's visit, at the tail end of a 6-11 July tour that has also taken him to Indonesia and Australia, comes shortly after China test-fired a ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean on Monday, stirring unease in the region.