India, New Zealand form 'strategic partnership' during Modi’s visit
New Zealand and India announced Saturday a "strategic partnership" including in defence and security, during a landmark visit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon feted his guest with an indigenous Maori welcome and guard of honour, seeking to expand relations after signing a free-trade pact in April that he has touted as an economic boon.
Modi's visit, at the tail end of a 6-11 July tour that has also taken him to Indonesia and Australia, comes shortly after China test-fired a ballistic missile into the Pacific Ocean on Monday, stirring unease in the region.
It is the first visit to New Zealand by an Indian prime minister in 40 years, a sign of Delhi's deeper engagement at a time of strengthened Chinese diplomatic and military sway in the Pacific.
India and New Zealand's partnership will provide "framework and breadth", Luxon said while hosting Modi at Government House in Auckland.
Modi described it as a milestone that would inspire "greater energy and confidence", telling the New Zealand leader: "Our firm belief in democratic values makes us natural partners."
The pact encompasses tighter defence cooperation, including with naval exercises, as well as stronger ties in trade, diplomacy, culture, sport and science, the two countries said in a joint statement.
Their nations have a shared interest in a "free, open, peaceful and prosperous Indo-Pacific", they said.
'Outright racism'
The big event for the Indian leader's visit is expected to be his starring role before as many as 10,000 supporters from the country's 300,000-strong Indian diaspora at a community event in Auckland's Spark Arena.
Two days earlier, a similar event in Melbourne, Australia, attracted nearly 30,000 adoring Modi fans.
Luxon, who faces New Zealand general elections in November, has been promoting the jobs and economic benefits of the free trade deal with India, which is awaiting parliamentary approval.
But the trade agreement has faced a pushback from some quarters in New Zealand, in particular over its provisions for easier immigration and visa access to Indian students and workers.
Lawmakers in the populist New Zealand First party, part of Luxon's governing coalition, railed against parts of the agreement.
"I don't care how much criticism we get, I am just never going to agree with a butter chicken tsunami coming to New Zealand," government minister Shane Jones told a local radio show.
An Indian community leader accused Jones of "outright racism".
A prominent evangelical preacher went further when he heard Indian leader Modi would soon be arriving on New Zealand's shores.
'Winning partnership'
Self-proclaimed "apostle" Brian Tamaki accused Modi of vilifying Christians in India -- and suggested New Zealanders should retaliate in kind.
"Let's purge New Zealand of Hindus, Sikhs and Muslims," Tamaki said on Instagram.
"While we're at it, if they're burning churches down, why don't we burn mosques and their temples down? Tit for tat," he said, in comments condemned by New Zealand's race relations commissioner as "utterly appalling".
Luxon has been promoting a welcoming image for Modi's visit.
"This visit is about celebrating a winning partnership between New Zealand and India -- one that delivers for our people and supports greater prosperity and security for both our countries," he said.