India orders airlines to check fuel switches on Boeing jets

India and Singapore ordered their airlines to examine fuel switches on several Boeing models with South Korea set to do the same after the devices came under scrutiny following last month's crash of an Air India jet killed 260 people.

Singapore said it detected no problems with switches on its airlines' Boeing aircraft in the wake of a preliminary Indian-issued report found the devices flipped from run position to cutoff shortly after takeoff.

The report did not offer any conclusions or apportion blame for the June 12 disaster, but indicated that one pilot asked the other why he cut off fuel, and the second pilot responded that he had not.