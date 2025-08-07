India's Modi vows no compromise on farmers interests amid Trump's tariff salvo

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Thursday he will not compromise the interests of the country's farmers even if he has to pay a heavy price, in his first comments after U.S. President Donald Trump's salvo of a 50 per cent tariff on Indian goods.

"For us, our farmers' welfare is supreme," Modi said at an event in New Delhi. "India will never compromise on the wellbeing of its farmers, dairy (sector) and fishermen. And I know personally I will have to pay a heavy price for it," he said.

Trump announced an additional 25 per cent tariff on Indian goods on Wednesday, raising the total duty to 50% — among the highest imposed on any U.S. trading partner. The new tariff, effective 28 August, is meant to penalise India for continuing to buy Russian oil, Trump has said.