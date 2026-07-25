India's education minister Dharmandra Pradhan resigns after youth protests
India's Education Minister Dharmandra Pradhan said on Saturday he had resigned from his position, handing a major victory to youth protesters nationwide who demanded that he quit to take responsibility over examination paper leaks.
The minister announced his resignation on X just as police fired tear gas to scatter young protesters in the Indian capital, hours before their leaders were set to hold another round of talks with ministers to push for the move.