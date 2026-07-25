India

India's education minister Dharmandra Pradhan resigns after youth protests

Reuters
New Delhi, India
People gather in solidarity with Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protests held at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi, which demand the resignation of India's Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over exam paper leaks, in Kolkata, India, 24 July 2026.Reuters

India's Education Minister Dharmandra Pradhan said on Saturday he had resigned from his position, handing a major victory to youth protesters nationwide who demanded that he quit to take responsibility over examination paper leaks.

Dharmendra Pradhan
ANI

The minister announced his resignation on X just as police fired tear gas to scatter young protesters in the Indian capital, hours before their leaders were set to hold another round of talks with ministers to push for the move.

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