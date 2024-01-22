Modi to open flashpoint temple symbolising his changing India

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a temple Monday that embodies the triumph of his muscular Hindu nationalist politics, in an unofficial start to his re-election campaign this year.

Tens of thousands of chanting and dancing devotees waving flags, honking horns and beating drums have converged on the northern town of Ayodhya, with roads clogged, trains packed full and the rest marching in on foot.

The 50-metre (160-foot) tall house of worship for the deity Ram was built on grounds where a mosque stood for centuries before it was torn down in 1992 by Hindu zealots incited by members of Modi's party.

That demolition triggered the worst religious riots since independence -- killing 2,000 people, most of them Muslims -- and shook the foundations of India's officially secular political order.

Few members of Ayodhya's Muslim community were seen joining the jubilant street party.